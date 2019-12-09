Globos de Ouro: Netflix lidera as nomeações
Veja a lista completa dos nomeados aos prémios do cinema e da televisão, onde a Netflix, com filmes como "O Irlandês" e "A Marriage Story" lidera as nomeações.
Com 17 nomeações, a Netflix é a distribuidora com mais possibilidades de ganhar prémios, muito à frente da Sony (8 nomeações), a Walt Disney e a Warner Brothers (6 nomeações cada).
No cinema, Marriage Story, de Noah Baumbach, com seis nomeações lidera a luista, sendo seguido de perto, com pelos filmes de Quentin Tarantino (Era uma Vez... em Hollywood) e Martin Scorsese (O Irlandês) - ambos com cinco nomeações. Logo atrás, e com 4 nomeações, está Joker.
CINEMA
Melhor Filme Dramático
O Irlandês
Joker
Marriage Story
1917
The Two Popes
Melhor Ator em Filme Dramático
Christian Bale, Ford vs. Ferrari
Antonio Banderas, Dor e Glória
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Joanathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Melhor Atriz em Filme Dramático
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy
Melhor Filme de Comédia ou Musical
Dolemite is my Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Ou"
Era Uma Vez em Hollywood
Rocketman
Melhor Ator em Filme de Comédia ou Musical
Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio, Era Uma Vez em Hollywood
Taron Egertons, Rocketman
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite is Mine
Melhor Atriz em Filme de Comédia ou Musical
Ana de Armas, Knives Out
Awkwaifina, The Farewell
Cate Blanchett, Where'd you go, Bernadette
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Emma Thompson, Late Night
Melhor Ator Secundário Cinema
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, O Irlandês
Joe Pesci, O Irlandês
Brad Pitt, Era Uma Vez em Hollywood
Melhor Atriz Secundária Cinema
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Annette Bening, The Report
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Melhor Realizador
Bong Joon-ho, Parasitas
Sam Mendes, 1917
Martin Scorsese, O Irlandês
Quentin Tarantino, Era Uma Vez em Hollywood
Melhor Argumento
O Irlandês
Marriage Story
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Parasitas
The Two Popes
Melhor Banda Sonora
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
Motherless Brooklyn
1917
Melhor Canção
"Beautiful Ghosts," Taylor Swift and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Cats
"(I"m Gonna) Love Me Again," Elton John, Rocketman
"Into the Unknown," Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Frozen II
"Spirit," Beyoncé, The Lion King
"Stand Up, Harriet
Melhor Filme em Língua Estrangeira
The FarewellLes Miserable
Pain and Glory
Parasitas
Portrait of a lady on fire
Melhor Filme de Animação
Frozen 2
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
The Lion King
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
TELEVISÃO
Melhor Série de Comédia ou Musical
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician
Melhor Ator em Série de Comédia ou Musical
Alan Arkin, O Método Kominsky
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
Henry Winkler, Barry
Melhor Atriz Série de Comédia ou Musical
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Melhor Série Dramática
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Succession
Melhor Ator em Série Dramática
Brian Cox, Succession
Kit Harington, Guerra dos Tronos
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose
Melhor Atriz em Série Dramática
Jennifer Aniston, The Mourning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Melhor Telefilme ou Minissérie
Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
Melhor Ator em Telefilme ou Minissérie
Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Melhor Atriz em Telefilme ou Minissérie
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Helen Mirren, Catherine the great
Merritt Weaver, Unbelievable
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Melhor Ator Secundário TV
Alan Arkin, O Método Kominsky
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgard, Cher
Melhor Atriz Secundária TV
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies