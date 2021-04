Operação Marquês: Recursos só dão entrada no Tribunal da Relação em 2022

epa09125055 The judge Ivo Rosa during the instructional decision session of the high-profile corruption case known as Operation Marques, which involves the Portugal's former Prime Minister Jose Socrates, at the Justice Campus in Lisbon, Portugal, 09 April 2021. Operation Marques has 28 defendants - 19 people and 9 companies - including former Prime Minister Jose Socrates, banker Ricardo Salgado, businessman and friend of Socrates Carlos Santos Silva, and senior executives of Portugal Telecom, and is related to crimes of active and passive corruption, money laundering, document forgery, and tax fraud. EPA/MARIO CRUZ / POOL

