Covax assina acordo para compra de 500 milhões de doses da vacina da Moderna

epa09117333 A nurse prepares a syringe with the Pfizer vaccine against covid-19 for the application of second doses to the population, at the Republica de Colombia school, in San Miguelito, Panama, 05 April 2021. Panama, with 356,377 cases of covid-19 and 6,135 deaths from the disease, has contracted the purchase of 7.2 million doses of vaccine, 5 million from Pfizer and the rest of AstraZeneca, the Covax mechanism, and has entered into conversations with Russian and Chinese developers to access Sputik V and Sinovac preparations. EPA/Bienvenido Velasco

