Saiba quem são nomeados para os Globos de Ouro
São vistos como uma antecipação do que podem vir a ser os Oscares. No cinema, Vice lidera as nomeações que, na televisão, são encabeçadas pela segunda temporada da série American Crime Story
O filme Vice e a série American Crime Story: O Assassinato de Gianni Versace lideraram as nomeações aos Globos de Ouro. A cerimónia que esta madrugada tem lugar no International Ballroom do Hotel Beverlly Hilton, na Califórnia, é vista por muitos como uma antecipação dos óscares da Academia de Hollywood - que se realizam a 24 fevereiro.
No cinema, o filme biográfico Vice, de Adam McKay, centrado na vida do antigo vice-presidente dos Estados Unidos Dick Cheney, está nomeado em seis categorias, nomeadamente Melhor Realização e Argumento, para Adam McKay, e Melhor Ator (Comédia ou Musical), para Christian Bale.
Com cinco nomeações seguem-se Assim Nasce uma Estrela, Green Book: Um Guia para a Vida e A Favorita.
CATEGORIAS DE CINEMA
Melhor Drama
Black Panther, realizado por Ryan Coogler
BlacKkKlansman, realizado por Spike Lee
Bohemian Rhapsody, realizado por Bryan Singer
If Beale Streat Could Talk, realizado por Barry Jenkins
A Star Is Born, realizado por Bradley Cooper
Melhor Comédia ou Musical
Crazy Rich Asians, realizado por Jon M. Chu
The Favourite, realizado por Yorgos Lanthimos
Green Book, realizado por Peter Farrelly
Mary Poppins Returns, realizado por Rob Marshall
Vice, realizado por Adam McKay
Melhor Realizador
Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born)
Alfonso Cuarón (Roma)
Peter Farrelly (Green Book)
Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman)
Adam McKay (Vice)
Melhor Atriz (Drama)
Glenn Close, em The Wife
Lady Gaga, em A Star Is Born
Nicole Kidman, em Destroyer
Melissa McCarthy, em Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Rosamund Pike, em A Private War
Melhor Atriz (Comédia ou Musical)
Emily Blunt, em Mary Poppins Returns
Olivia Colman, em The Favourite
Elsie Fisher, em Eighth Grade
Charlize Theron, em Tully
Constance Wu, em Crazy Rich Asians
Melhor Atriz Secundária
Amy Adams, em Vice
Claire Foy, em First Man
Regina King, em If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, em The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, em The Favourite
Melhor Ator (Drama)
Bradley Cooper, em A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, em At Eternity"s Gate
Lucas Hedges, em Boy Erased
Rami Malek, em Bohemian Rhapsody
John David Washington, em BlacKkKlansman
Melhor Ator (Comédia ou Musical)
Christian Bale, em Vice
Lin-Manuel Miranda, em Mary Poppins Returns
Viggo Mortensen, em Green Book
Robert Redford, em The Old Man and the Gun
John C. Reilly, em Stan & Ollie
Melhor Ator Secundário
Mahershala Ali, em Green Book
Timothee Chalamet, em Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver, em BlacKkKlansman
Richard E. Grant, em Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, em Vice
Melhor Argumento
Roma
The Favourite
If Beale Street Could Talk
Vice
Green Book
Melhor Banda Sonora
Marco Beltrami, em A Quiet Place
Alexandre Desplat, em Isle of Dogs
Ludwig Göransson, em Black Panther
Justin Hurwitz, em First Man
Marc Shaiman, em Mary Poppins Returns
Melhor Canção
All the Stars, de Black Panther
Girl in the Movies, de Dumplin
Requiem for a Private War, de A Private War
Revelation, de Boy Erased
Shallow, de A Star Is Born
Melhor Filme de Animação
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Melhor Filme Estrangeiro
Capernaum (Líbano), realizado por Nadine Labaki
Girl (Bélgica), realizado por Lukas Dhont
Never Look Away (Alemanha), realizado por Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck
Roma (Espanha), realizado por Alfonso Cuarón
Shoplifters (Japão), realizado por Hirokazu Kore-eda
CATEGORIAS DE TELEVISÃO
Melhor Série (Drama)
The Americans
Bodyguard
Homecoming
Killing Eve
Pose
Melhor Série (Comédia ou Musical)
Barry
The Good Place
Kidding
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Melhor Mini-Série ou Filme Produzido para a Televisão
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Escape at Dannemora
Sharp Objects
A Very English Scandal
Melhor Atriz (Drama)
Caitriona Balfe, em Outlander
Elisabeth Moss, em The Handmaid"s Tale
Sandra Oh, em Killing Eve
Julia Roberts, em Homecoming
Keri Russell, em The Americans
Melhor Atriz (Comédia ou Musical)
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Candace Bergen, Murphy Brown
Alison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Debra Messing, Will & Grace
Melhor Atriz (Mini-Série ou Filme Produzido para a Televisão)
Amy Adams, em Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, em Escape at Dannemora
Connie Britton, em Dirty John
Laura Dern, em The Tale
Regina King, em Seven Seconds
Melhor Atriz Secundária
Alex Bornstein, em The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Patricia Clarkson, em Sharp Objects
Penelope Cruz, em The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Thandie Newton, em Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski, em The Handmaid"s Tale
Melhor Ator (Drama)
Jason Bateman, em Ozark
Stephan James, em Homecoming
Billy Porter, em Pose
Richard Madden, em Bodyguard
Matthew Rhys, em The Americans
Melhor Ator (Comédia ou Musical)
Sacha Baron Cohen, em Who Is America?
Jim Carrey, em Kidding
Michael Douglas, em The Kominsky Method
Donald Glover, em Atlanta
Bill Hader, em Barry
Melhor Ator (Mini-Série ou Filme Produzido para a Televisão)
Antonio Banderas, em Genius: Picasso
Darren Criss, em The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Benedict Cumberbatch, em Patrick Melrose
Daniel Brühl, em The Alienist
Hugh Grant, em A Very English Scandal
Melhor Ator Secundário
Alan Arkin, em Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, em Succession
Edgar Ramirez, em The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Ben Whishaw, em A Very English Scandal
Henry Winkler, em Barry