Saiba quem são nomeados para os Globos de Ouro

O filme Vice e a série American Crime Story: O Assassinato de Gianni Versace lideraram as nomeações aos Globos de Ouro. A cerimónia que esta madrugada tem lugar no International Ballroom do Hotel Beverlly Hilton, na Califórnia, é vista por muitos como uma antecipação dos óscares da Academia de Hollywood - que se realizam a 24 fevereiro.

No cinema, o filme biográfico Vice, de Adam McKay, centrado na vida do antigo vice-presidente dos Estados Unidos Dick Cheney, está nomeado em seis categorias, nomeadamente Melhor Realização e Argumento, para Adam McKay, e Melhor Ator (Comédia ou Musical), para Christian Bale.

Com cinco nomeações seguem-se Assim Nasce uma Estrela, Green Book: Um Guia para a Vida e A Favorita.

CATEGORIAS DE CINEMA



Melhor Drama

Black Panther, realizado por Ryan Coogler

BlacKkKlansman, realizado por Spike Lee

Bohemian Rhapsody, realizado por Bryan Singer

If Beale Streat Could Talk, realizado por Barry Jenkins

A Star Is Born, realizado por Bradley Cooper

"Vice", centrado na vida do antigo vice-presidente dos EUA Dick Cheney, lidera com seis nomeações



Melhor Comédia ou Musical

Crazy Rich Asians, realizado por Jon M. Chu

The Favourite, realizado por Yorgos Lanthimos

Green Book, realizado por Peter Farrelly

Mary Poppins Returns, realizado por Rob Marshall

Vice, realizado por Adam McKay

"Roma", de Alfonso Cuarón esta nomeado para melhor filme

Melhor Realizador

Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born)

Alfonso Cuarón (Roma)

Peter Farrelly (Green Book)

Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman)

Adam McKay (Vice)



Melhor Atriz (Drama)

Glenn Close, em The Wife

Lady Gaga, em A Star Is Born

Nicole Kidman, em Destroyer

Melissa McCarthy, em Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Rosamund Pike, em A Private War



Melhor Atriz (Comédia ou Musical)

Emily Blunt, em Mary Poppins Returns

Olivia Colman, em The Favourite

Elsie Fisher, em Eighth Grade

Charlize Theron, em Tully

Constance Wu, em Crazy Rich Asians

Melhor Atriz Secundária

Amy Adams, em Vice

Claire Foy, em First Man

Regina King, em If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, em The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, em The Favourite



Melhor Ator (Drama)

Bradley Cooper, em A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, em At Eternity"s Gate

Lucas Hedges, em Boy Erased

Rami Malek, em Bohemian Rhapsody

John David Washington, em BlacKkKlansman



Melhor Ator (Comédia ou Musical)

Christian Bale, em Vice

Lin-Manuel Miranda, em Mary Poppins Returns

Viggo Mortensen, em Green Book

Robert Redford, em The Old Man and the Gun

John C. Reilly, em Stan & Ollie



Melhor Ator Secundário

Mahershala Ali, em Green Book

Timothee Chalamet, em Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver, em BlacKkKlansman

Richard E. Grant, em Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, em Vice



Melhor Argumento

Roma

The Favourite

If Beale Street Could Talk

Vice

Green Book

Melhor Banda Sonora

Marco Beltrami, em A Quiet Place

Alexandre Desplat, em Isle of Dogs

Ludwig Göransson, em Black Panther

Justin Hurwitz, em First Man

Marc Shaiman, em Mary Poppins Returns



Melhor Canção

All the Stars, de Black Panther

Girl in the Movies, de Dumplin

Requiem for a Private War, de A Private War

Revelation, de Boy Erased

Shallow, de A Star Is Born

Melhor Filme de Animação

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

"Incríveis 2" está nomeado para melhor filme de animação



Melhor Filme Estrangeiro

Capernaum (Líbano), realizado por Nadine Labaki

Girl (Bélgica), realizado por Lukas Dhont

Never Look Away (Alemanha), realizado por Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck

Roma (Espanha), realizado por Alfonso Cuarón

Shoplifters (Japão), realizado por Hirokazu Kore-eda

CATEGORIAS DE TELEVISÃO



Melhor Série (Drama)

The Americans

Bodyguard

Homecoming

Killing Eve

Pose

A segunda temporada da série “American Crime Story - The Assassination of Gianni Versace”, que lidera com quatro nomeações para os Globos de Ouro

Melhor Série (Comédia ou Musical)

Barry

The Good Place

Kidding

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel



Melhor Mini-Série ou Filme Produzido para a Televisão

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Escape at Dannemora

Sharp Objects

A Very English Scandal



Melhor Atriz (Drama)

Caitriona Balfe, em Outlander

Elisabeth Moss, em The Handmaid"s Tale

Sandra Oh, em Killing Eve

Julia Roberts, em Homecoming

Keri Russell, em The Americans



Melhor Atriz (Comédia ou Musical)

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Candace Bergen, Murphy Brown

Alison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Debra Messing, Will & Grace



Melhor Atriz (Mini-Série ou Filme Produzido para a Televisão)

Amy Adams, em Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, em Escape at Dannemora

Connie Britton, em Dirty John

Laura Dern, em The Tale

Regina King, em Seven Seconds



Melhor Atriz Secundária

Alex Bornstein, em The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Patricia Clarkson, em Sharp Objects

Penelope Cruz, em The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Thandie Newton, em Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski, em The Handmaid"s Tale

Melhor Ator (Drama)

Jason Bateman, em Ozark

Stephan James, em Homecoming

Billy Porter, em Pose

Richard Madden, em Bodyguard

Matthew Rhys, em The Americans



Melhor Ator (Comédia ou Musical)

Sacha Baron Cohen, em Who Is America?

Jim Carrey, em Kidding

Michael Douglas, em The Kominsky Method

Donald Glover, em Atlanta

Bill Hader, em Barry



Melhor Ator (Mini-Série ou Filme Produzido para a Televisão)

Antonio Banderas, em Genius: Picasso

Darren Criss, em The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbatch, em Patrick Melrose

Daniel Brühl, em The Alienist

Hugh Grant, em A Very English Scandal



Melhor Ator Secundário

Alan Arkin, em Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, em Succession

Edgar Ramirez, em The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Ben Whishaw, em A Very English Scandal

Henry Winkler, em Barry