Mason Greenwood deixa Manchester United 20 meses após alegações de abuso

epa09718478 (FILE) - Manchester United's Mason Greenwood reacts during the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Manchester United and Aston Villa in Manchester, Britain, 10 January 2022 (reissued 30 January 2022). English Premier League club Manchester United on 30 January 2022 released a statement saying Greenwood "will not return to training or play matches until further notice" amid accussations that the player had physically assaulted his ex-girlfriend. EPA/Peter Powell EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

© EPA