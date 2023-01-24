Óscares 2023. Saiba aqui a lista de nomeados deste ano

A Academia de Artes e Ciências Cinematográficas (AMPAS) norte-americana deu a conhecer esta terça-feira a lista dos nomeados para a 95.ª edição dos Óscares.

Além de ser a primeira vez que um filme de produção portuguesa consta da lista de nomeados, há mais novidades a integrar as 23 categorias do emblemático prémio.

A cerimónia está marcada para o dia 12 de março, em Los Angeles. Confira a lista de nomeações:

Fechar Subscreva as newsletters Diário de Notícias e receba as informações em primeira mão. Subscrever

Melhor Filme

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Elvis"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"The Fabelmans"

"TÁR"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

"Triangle of Sadness"

"Women Talking"

Melhor Realização

Martin McDonagh, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

The Daniels, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Steven Spielberg, "The Fabelmans"

Todd Field, "TÁR"

Ruben Östlund, "Triangle of Sadness"

Melhor Ator

Austin Butler, "Elvis"

Colin Farrell, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Brendan Fraser, "The Whale"

Paul Mescal, "Aftersun"

Bill Nighy, "Living"

Melhor Atriz

Cate Blanchett, "TÁR"

Ana de Armas, "Blonde"

Andrea Riseborough, "To Leslie"

Michelle Williams, "The Fabelmans"

Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Melhor Ator Secundário

Brendan Gleeson, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Brian Tyree Henry, "Causeway"

Judd Hirsch, "The Fabelmans"

Barry Keoghan, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Melhor Atriz Secundária

Angela Bassett, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

Hong Chau, "The Whale"

Kerry Condon, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Stephanie Hsu, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Melhor Argumento Original

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"The Fabelmans"

"TÁR"

"Triangle of Sadness"

Melhor Argumento Adaptado

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"

"Living"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

"Women Talking"

Melhor Fotografia

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Bardo, False Chronicle and a Handful of Truths"

"Elvis"

"Empire of Light"

"TÁR"

Melhores Efeitos Visuais

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"The Batman"

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

Melhor Filme Internacional

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Argentina, 1985"

"Close"

"Eo"

"The Quiet Girl"

Melhor Filme de Animação

"Guillermo del Toro"s Pinocchio"

"Marcel the Shell With Shoes On"

"Puss In Boots: The Last Wish"

"The Sea Beast"

"Turning Red"

Melhor Documentário

"All That Breathes"

"All the Beauty and the Bloodshed"

"Fire of Love"

"A House Made of Splinters"

"Navalny"

Melhor Curta-Metragem

"An Irish Goodbye"

"Ivalu"

"Le Pupille"

"Night Ride"

"The Red Suitcase"

Melhor Curta-Metragem Documental

"The Elephant Whisperers"

"Haulout"

"How Do You Measure a Year?"

"The Martha Mitchell Effect"

"Stranger at the Gate"

Melhor Guarda-Roupa

"Babylon"

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"Elvis"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris"

Melhor Caracterização

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"The Batman"

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"Elvis"

"The Whale"

Melhor Canção Original

"Applause", "Tell It Like a Woman", música de Dianne Warren

"Hold My Hand", "Top Gun: Maverick", música de Lady Gaga e BloodPop

"Lift Me Up", "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever", música de Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler e Ludwig Goransson

"Naatu Naatu", "RRR", música de M.M. Keeravaani e Chandrabose

"This Is a Life", "Everything Everywhere All at Once", música de Ryan Lott, David Byrne, Mitski e Ryan Lott

Melhor Banda Sonora Original

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Babylon"

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"The Fabelmans"

Melhor Curta-Metragem de Animação

"The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse"

"The Flying Sailor"

"Ice Merchants"

"My Year of Dicks"

"An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake, and I Think I Believe It"

Melhor Som

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"The Batman"

"Elvis"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

Melhor Cenografia

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"Babylon"

"Elvis"

"The Fabelmans"

Melhor Edição de Vídeo

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Elvis"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"TÁR"

"Top Gun: Maverick"