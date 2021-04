Pessoas abaixo dos 60 anos podem optar sobre 2.ª dose da AstraZeneca - DGS

epa09148192 A health worker prepares doses of the Astrazeneca vaccine against covid-19 today, in the block of Portela, one of the most traditional carnival groups in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil 20 April 2021. Brazil is the second country with the most deaths, behind the United States, although it is currently the place on the planet where most people die from covid-19. In terms of infections, the South American power is located in third place, after the US and India. EPA/Andre Coelho

© EPA