epa08811788 A Healthcare worker, wearing a protective suit, performs a Covid-19 swab test at the Roma Termini Binario95 social hub test center, during the Coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic emergency in Rome, Italy, 10 November 2020. The social hub Binario95, located at the central Roma Termini station, provides coronavirus tests for homeless people, care workers and volunteers. EPA/ANGELO CARCONI ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

© EPA