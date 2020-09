Arguidos de processo Bankia absolvidos, entre eles Rodrigo Rato

epa08705172 (FILE) - Former president of Bankia and IMF director Rodrigo Rato appears at Parliament´s Comission investigating finance crisis in Madrid, Spain, 09 January 2018. The Spanish Criminal Chamber on 29 September 2020 has decided to acquit Rodrigo Rato and the other 33 defendants for the listing of Bankia, for not finding evidence of the crime of fraud to investors. EPA/J.J. GUILLEN *** Local Caption *** 53997035

© EPA