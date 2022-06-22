Mais de 250 mortos em sismo no Afeganistão
Um sismo com 6 graus de magnitude atingiu a província de Paktika esta quarta-feira.
Mais de 250 pessoas morreram em sequência de um sismo de seis graus de magnitude que atingiu esta quarta-feira a província de Paktika, no leste do país, avança a agência de notícias estatal do Afeganistão, Bakhtar. Os feridos serão mais de 600, segundo a mesma fonte.
#BREAKING: As many as 280 people lost their lives and over 600 others were wounded following earthquake in #Paktika and #Khost province on Tuesday night, local officials told #BNA.
The death toll is likely to rise, local officials and residents said. pic.twitter.com/ca10Y8w476
A Agência Associated Press, que cita esta informação, avançara antes a morte de 155 pessoas. Admite-se que o número de vítimas possa vir a aumentar.
"Pedimos às agências de ajuda que prestem socorro imediato às vítimas do terremoto para evitar uma catástrofe humanitária", escreveu no Twitter o porta-voz do governo, Bilal Karimi.
په ډير تأسف سره، تیره شپه د پکتیکا ولایت څلورو ولسوالیو کې درنه زلزله شوې، چې له امله یې زموږ سلګونه هیوادوال شهیدان او ټپیان شوي او لسګونه کورونه ویجاړ شوي دي.
له ټولو مرستندویه ادارو غوښتنه کوو، چې په بیړنۍ توګه سیمې ته ټیمونه ولیږي، ترڅو د فاجعې د لا پراخیدو مخه ونیول شي.
Nas redes sociais, já é possível ver algumas imagens da destruição provocada pelo sismo, com casas danificadas em zonas remotas.
JUST IN Afghanistan state-run news agency reports more than 150 people killed in #earthquake in country's eastern province.
pic.twitter.com/QIQFGtQanf
The Afghan Defense Ministry has deployed helicopters to South-east #Afghanistan to deliver aid and transport the injured to nearby hospitals. The earthquake has struck districts in #Khost, #paktika & #Paktia. pic.twitter.com/4oIYZW59Zc
