Mais de 250 mortos em sismo no Afeganistão

Um sismo com 6 graus de magnitude atingiu a província de Paktika esta quarta-feira.

Mais de 250 pessoas morreram em sequência de um sismo de seis graus de magnitude que atingiu esta quarta-feira a província de Paktika, no leste do país, avança a agência de notícias estatal do Afeganistão, Bakhtar. Os feridos serão mais de 600, segundo a mesma fonte.

A Agência Associated Press, que cita esta informação, avançara antes a morte de 155 pessoas. Admite-se que o número de vítimas possa vir a aumentar.

"Pedimos às agências de ajuda que prestem socorro imediato às vítimas do terremoto para evitar uma catástrofe humanitária", escreveu no Twitter o porta-voz do governo, Bilal Karimi.

Nas redes sociais, já é possível ver algumas imagens da destruição provocada pelo sismo, com casas danificadas em zonas remotas.

