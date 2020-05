Portugal tem 30 623 casos e 1316 mortos de covid-19. Mais 152 infetados nas últimas 24 horas

epa08437705 A medical worker wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) adjusts her gear at the Istanbul Sisli Hamidiye Etfal Training and Research Hospital, in Istanbul, Turkey, 20 May 2020 (issued 22 May 2020). President Erdogan announced a curfew in 81 Turkish cities, including Istanbul, from 23 to 26 May 2020 to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The lockdown coincides with the festival of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. EPA/SEDAT SUNA

© EPA