epa08553585 A Medical Laboratory Technologist wearing protective clothes conducts polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests for COVID-19 at the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 18 July 2020. The infectious disease hospital (IDH) is the main hospital in Sri Lanka to treat patients who are positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Sri Lanka has recorded a total of 2703 COVID-19 positive cases with only 11 deaths and over 2,000 having been discharged from hospital after recovering completely.

© EPA