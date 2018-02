epaselect epa06511171 UN soldiers watch the border between Israeli and Syria, in the Golan Heights, 10 February 2018. An Israeli army spokesman said, Israeli army successfully intercepted an Iranian UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) that was launched from Syria and infiltrated Israeli airspace. In response, the army targeted Iranian locations in Syria. Israeli media reports that an Israeli F-16 warplane was shot down by Syrian anti-aircraft systems and the two crew ejected and parachuted to safety in Israel with the aircraft crashing in Israeli territory near Haifa. EPA/ATEF SAFADI

