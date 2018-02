epa06512503 Demonstrators march during an anti-racism rally in Macerata, Italy, 10 February 2018. The protest is organised in response to the attack by an Italian nationalist Luca Traini who has confessed to opening fire on African migrants in the central city of Macerata, injuring several people, in an attack that appeared to be racially motivated. EPA/FABIO FALCIONI

