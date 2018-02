epa06491112 Miners who were trapped underground are transported to a safe holding area after being trapped underground at the Sibanye Stillwater's Beatrix mine, Welkom, South Africa, 02 February 2018. Around 900 miners were trapped when a storm damaged the power supply to the mine with no injuries or fatalities reported. The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa said on the same day that it wanted Sibanye Stillwater's Beatrix mine in the Free State to remain shut until workers safety could be guaranteed. EPA/STR

