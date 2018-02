epa06503080 French President Emmanuel Macron arrives to deliver a speech in Bastia, Corsica island, France, 07 February 2018. Macron during his visit, told nationalists on the island of Corsica that he would try to accommodate their demands for more autonomy while keeping them in the 'Republican fold'. Macron's two-day visit to Corsica is being closely watched on the mainland, where some fear that giving the Mediterranean island too much autonomy could fuel a breakaway bid in the future. EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

