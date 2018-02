Migrants in a dinghy await rescue by the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. Picture taken June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi MALTA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN MALTA TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - D1BETLSMUQAA

| Darrin Zammit Lupi/Reuters