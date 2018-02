epa06511599 A handout photo made available by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) showing flames and smoke rising after a fire broke out when a mortar shell exploded in the vicinity of the old Damascus Fairground, Syria, 10 February 2018. According to media reports, Several shells were allegedly fired from rebels-held eastern al-Ghouta in the countryside of Damascus. According to media reports, at least 235 people died in rebels-held eastern al-Ghouta from airstrikes and shellings by forces allegedly loyal to the Syrian government. EPA/SANA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

