Traditional healers from all over Africa march in Nairobi, Wednesday, 24 September 2003 to raise awareness for the role traditional medicine can play in fighting AIDS. The march, attended by over 500 people ended at the site of the 13th International Conference on AIDS and and STIs in Africa (ICASA) where thousands of doctors, politicians and AISD activists have gathered for what is seen as an important opportunity for AIDS experts to exchange ideas in combating the epidemic of AIDS/HIV on the African continent. EPA PHOTO/EPA/STEPHEN MORRISON//EPA

