epa08901696 A health worker prepares the doses of Moderna during a vaccination day against covid-19 at the Pedrin Zorrilla Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico, 23 December 2020. After being one of the few countries to start vaccination against covid-19 with Pfizer eight days ago, today Puerto Rico follows the same path but with Moderna and for health workers who do not work in hospitals, in what will be the first regional vaccination center, located in a coliseum in San Juan. EPA/Thais Llorca

© EPA