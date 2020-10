epa08764126 An Indonesian official wears protective clothing as she prepares an injection during the COVID-19 immunization simulation in Depok, West Java, Indonesia, 22 October 2020. At least 2,200 people volunteers around the country will be receive the COVID-19 disease vaccine at the end of 2020. The Indonesian government will monitor their physical health regularly and if the trial proves to be successful, the government will produce 250 million doses of the vaccine in 2021. EPA/Bagus Indahono

© EPA