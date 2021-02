Tele-ensino faz disparar vendas de computadores

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 25: Goolsby Elementary School fourth grader Luca Conrad (L), 10, is tutored by College of Southern Nevada student Jordyn Leal as Luca does independent study work at her home during the first week of distance learning for the Clark County School District amid the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on August 25, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CCSD, the fifth-largest school district in the United States with more than 315,000 students, decided to start the school year with a full-time distance education instructional model as part of its Reopening Our Schools Plan due to health and safety concerns over the pandemic. Ethan Miller/Getty Images/AFP

