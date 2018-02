Ice Hockey – Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics – Women Preliminary Round Match - Switzerland v Korea - Kwandong Hockey Centre, Gangneung, South Korea – February 10, 2018 - Players react after Alina Muller of Switzerland scored a goal. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor SEARCH "OLYMPICS BEST" FOR ALL PICTURES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.

