Charles Leclerc conquista segunda 'pole' em três corridas

epa09249444 Monaco's Formula One driver Charles Leclerc of Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow reacts at parc ferme after he took pole position during the qualifying session for the Formula One Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at the Baku City Circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan, 05 June 2021. The 2021 Formula One Grand Prix of Azerbaijan will take place on 06 June. EPA/Maxim Shemetov / POOL

© EPA