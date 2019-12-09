Globos de Ouro: Netflix lidera as nomeações

Com 17 nomeações, a Netflix é a distribuidora com mais possibilidades de ganhar prémios, muito à frente da Sony (8 nomeações), a Walt Disney e a Warner Brothers (6 nomeações cada).

No cinema, Marriage Story, de Noah Baumbach, com seis nomeações lidera a lista, sendo seguido de perto, pelos filmes de Quentin Tarantino ( Era uma Vez... em Hollywood ) e Martin Scorsese ( O Irlandês ) - ambos com cinco nomeações. Logo atrás, e com 4 nomeações, está Joker .

Na televisão, The Crown e Unbelievable têm quatro nomeações.

A cerimónia de entrega dos Globos de Ouro - prémios de cinema e de televisão - realiza-se dia 5 de janeiro, em Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos. A apresentação estará a cargo de Ricky Gervais.

CINEMA

Melhor Filme Dramático

Joker

Marriage Story

1917

The Two Popes

O Irlandês

Melhor Ator em Filme Dramático

Christian Bale, Ford vs. Ferrari

Antonio Banderas, Dor e Glória

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Joanathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Melhor Atriz em Filme Dramático

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renee Zellweger, Judy

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Melhor Filme de Comédia ou Musical

Dolemite is my Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Ou"

Era Uma Vez em Hollywood

Rocketman

Melhor Ator em Filme de Comédia ou Musical

Daniel Craig, Knives Out

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

Taron Egertons, Rocketman

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite is Mine

Leonardo DiCaprio, Era Uma Vez em Hollywood

Melhor Atriz em Filme de Comédia ou Musical

Ana de Armas, Knives Out

Awkwaifina, The Farewell

Cate Blanchett, Where'd you go, Bernadette

Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

Emma Thompson, Late Night

Melhor Ator Secundário Cinema

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, O Irlandês

Joe Pesci, O Irlandês

Brad Pitt, Era Uma Vez em Hollywood

Melhor Atriz Secundária Cinema

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Annette Bening, The Report

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Melhor Realizador

Bong Joon-ho, Parasitas

Sam Mendes, 1917

Martin Scorsese, O Irlandês

Quentin Tarantino, Era Uma Vez em Hollywood

Todd Phillips, Joker

Melhor Argumento

O Irlandês

Marriage Story

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Parasitas

The Two Popes

Melhor Banda Sonora

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

Motherless Brooklyn

1917

Melhor Canção

"Beautiful Ghosts," Taylor Swift and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Cats

"(I"m Gonna) Love Me Again," Elton John, Rocketman

"Into the Unknown," Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Frozen II

"Spirit," Beyoncé, The Lion King

"Stand Up, Harriet

Melhor Filme em Língua Estrangeira

The FarewellLes Miserable

Parasitas

Portrait of a lady on fire

Pain and Glory

Melhor Filme de Animação

Frozen 2

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The Lion King

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

TELEVISÃO

Melhor Série de Comédia ou Musical

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

Barry

Fleabag

Melhor Ator em Série de Comédia ou Musical

Alan Arkin, O Método Kominsky

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl

Henry Winkler, Barry

Melhor Atriz Série de Comédia ou Musical

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Melhor Série Dramática

Big Little Lies

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession

The Crown

Melhor Ator em Série Dramática

Brian Cox, Succession

Kit Harington, Guerra dos Tronos

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

Melhor Atriz em Série Dramática

Jennifer Aniston, The Mourning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Melhor Telefilme ou Minissérie

Catch-22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

Melhor Ator em Telefilme ou Minissérie

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Melhor Atriz em Telefilme ou Minissérie

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Helen Mirren, Catherine the great

Merritt Weaver, Unbelievable

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Melhor Ator Secundário TV

Alan Arkin, O Método Kominsky

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgard, Cher

Melhor Atriz Secundária TV

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies