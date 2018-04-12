É com o filme Everybody Knows/ Todos lo Saben de Ashgar Farhadi (vencedor de um Óscar por Uma Separação) que abre o Festival de Cannes, que se realiza de 8 a 19 de maio na cidade francesa.

Trata-se de um thriller, rodado em Espanha, com Penelope Cruz e Javier Bardem.

Fechar Subscreva as newsletters Diário de Notícias e receba as informações em primeira mão. Subscrever

O programa do festival foi anunciado hoje em conferência de imprensa com Pierre Lescure, presidente do Festival de Cannes, e o diretor artístico, Thierry Fremaux. Na competição, encontramos vários nomes de peso, entre os quais o francês Jean-Luc Godard ( Le Livre D'Image), o iraniano Jafar Panahi (Three Faces) e o norte-americano Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman).

Em competição:

Le Livre D"Image, Jean-Luc Godard

Blackkklansman, Spike Lee

Three Faces, Jafar Panahi

Cold War, Pawel Pawlikowski

Leto, Kirill Serebrennikov

Lazzaro Felice, Alice Rohrwacher

Under The Silver Lake, David Robert Mitchell

Capernaum, Nadine Labaki

At War, Stephane Brizé

Asako I&II, Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Sorry Angel, Christophe Honoré

Dogman, Matteo Garrone

Girls Of The Sun, Eva Husson

Yomeddine, A.B Shawky

Burning, Lee-Chang Dong

Shoplifters, Kore-Eda Hirokazu

Ash Is Purest White, Jia Zhang-Ke

Sessões especiais:

Dead Souls, Wang Bing

10 Years In Thailand, Aditya Assarat, Wisit Sasanatieng, Chulayarnon Sriphol & Apichatpong Weerasethakul

Pope Francis - A Man Of His Word, Wim Wenders

La Traversée, Romain Goupil

To The Four Winds, Michel Toesca

Le Grand Cirque Mystique, Carlos Diegues

The State Against Mandela And The Others, Nicolas Champeaux & Gilles Porte

Sessões da meia-noite:

Arctic, Joe Penna

The Spy Gone North, Yoon Jong-Bing

Fora de competição:

Le Grand Bain, Gilles Lellouche

Solo: A Star Wars Story, Ron Howard

Secção "Un Certain Regard":

Long Day"s Journey Into Night, Bi Gan

Little Tickles, Andréa Bescond & Eric Métayer

Sofia, Meyem Benm"Barek

Border, Ali Abbasi

Sextape, Antoine Desrosières

The Gentle Indifference Of The World, Adilkhan Yerzhanov

El Angel, Luis Ortega

In My Room, Ulrich Kohler

The Harvesters, Etienne Kallos

My Favorite Fabric, Gaya Jiji

Friend, Wanuri Kahiu

Euphoria, Valeria Golino

Angel Face, Vanessa Filho

Girl, Lukas Dhont

Manto, Nandita Das