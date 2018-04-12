Spike Lee, Godard e Jafar Panahi no Festival de Cannes
A 71ª edição do festival realiza-se de 8 a 19 de maio. Estes são os filmes que vão lá estar.
É com o filme Everybody Knows/ Todos lo Saben de Ashgar Farhadi (vencedor de um Óscar por Uma Separação) que abre o Festival de Cannes, que se realiza de 8 a 19 de maio na cidade francesa.
Trata-se de um thriller, rodado em Espanha, com Penelope Cruz e Javier Bardem.
O programa do festival foi anunciado hoje em conferência de imprensa com Pierre Lescure, presidente do Festival de Cannes, e o diretor artístico, Thierry Fremaux. Na competição, encontramos vários nomes de peso, entre os quais o francês Jean-Luc Godard ( Le Livre D'Image), o iraniano Jafar Panahi (Three Faces) e o norte-americano Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman).
Em competição:
Le Livre D"Image, Jean-Luc Godard
Blackkklansman, Spike Lee
Three Faces, Jafar Panahi
Cold War, Pawel Pawlikowski
Leto, Kirill Serebrennikov
Lazzaro Felice, Alice Rohrwacher
Under The Silver Lake, David Robert Mitchell
Capernaum, Nadine Labaki
At War, Stephane Brizé
Asako I&II, Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Sorry Angel, Christophe Honoré
Dogman, Matteo Garrone
Girls Of The Sun, Eva Husson
Yomeddine, A.B Shawky
Burning, Lee-Chang Dong
Shoplifters, Kore-Eda Hirokazu
Ash Is Purest White, Jia Zhang-Ke
Sessões especiais:
Dead Souls, Wang Bing
10 Years In Thailand, Aditya Assarat, Wisit Sasanatieng, Chulayarnon Sriphol & Apichatpong Weerasethakul
Pope Francis - A Man Of His Word, Wim Wenders
La Traversée, Romain Goupil
To The Four Winds, Michel Toesca
Le Grand Cirque Mystique, Carlos Diegues
The State Against Mandela And The Others, Nicolas Champeaux & Gilles Porte
Sessões da meia-noite:
Arctic, Joe Penna
The Spy Gone North, Yoon Jong-Bing
Fora de competição:
Le Grand Bain, Gilles Lellouche
Solo: A Star Wars Story, Ron Howard
Secção "Un Certain Regard":
Long Day"s Journey Into Night, Bi Gan
Little Tickles, Andréa Bescond & Eric Métayer
Sofia, Meyem Benm"Barek
Border, Ali Abbasi
Sextape, Antoine Desrosières
The Gentle Indifference Of The World, Adilkhan Yerzhanov
El Angel, Luis Ortega
In My Room, Ulrich Kohler
The Harvesters, Etienne Kallos
My Favorite Fabric, Gaya Jiji
Friend, Wanuri Kahiu
Euphoria, Valeria Golino
Angel Face, Vanessa Filho
Girl, Lukas Dhont
Manto, Nandita Das